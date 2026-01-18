Royals Again Linked To Cardinals All-Star As Trade Interest Persists

The Kansas City Royals have had a productive offseason. They made a trade to acquire Isaac Collins and Nick Mears from the Milwaukee Brewers and also signed Lane Thomas to boost their outfield production.

They still might need a little help offensively. Second base is uncertain, as Jonathan India struggled in 2025. They could also use somebody who can play in the outfield.

One player that they have shown interest in for most of the offseason is St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan. Ken Rosenthal previously reported that a move for him is unlikely for the Royals, but Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch didn't shut down the idea.

Can The Royals Land Donovan?

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33)

"Other teams that have been in contact with the Cardinals include the Red Sox as they pursue an infielder and the Royals," Goold reported.

Donovan hit .287 with 10 home runs and a .775 OPS in 2025 with St. Louis. He was the lone All-Star on the Cardinals roster.

The 28-year-old checks a lot of boxes for the Royals. He could provide an upgrade over India at second base or be used in the outfield. He won the Utility Gold Glove back in 2022, his rookie season.

The Royals have the young pitching prospects that St. Louis would likely want in a trade for Donovan. He has two years of club control remaining, which makes him an attractive trade piece.

He can play almost anywhere on the field, which could benefit the Royals if they ultimately end up having to deal with injuries. Their infield looks to be in pretty good shape, but adding a Gold Glover such as Donovan would make them even stronger in that area.

The Royals look better than they did at the end of the 2025 season, but Donovan could push them back into a playoff spot if they ultimately acquire him from St. Louis.

It will be interesting to see where things stand in the next few weeks with spring training approaching. The Royals need more offense, and Donovan could be the missing piece they need in order to return to the postseason after falling short in 2025.

They also have the pieces necessary to pull off a deal and land the All-Star second baseman.

