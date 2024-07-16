Live Updates: Kansas City Royals Stars Compete in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game
On Tuesday night, the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This year’s Midsummer Classic is especially exciting for Royals fans, with four players representing Kansas City. Cole Ragans, Bobby Witt Jr., and Seth Lugo are making their All-Star debuts, while Salvador Perez will be appearing in his ninth All-Star Game.
Bobby Witt Jr. showcased his power in the Home Run Derby last night, finishing as the runner-up to the Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez. Witt Jr.'s performance was a highlight for Royals fans, who have been thrilled with his MVP-level performance this season.
Although no Royals are in the starting lineup, their presence on the roster highlights the team's overall talent as they race for the AL Central lead. Witt Jr. has been a standout, while Ragans and Lugo have carried the pitching staff. Perez continues to demonstrate his leadership and skill behind the plate with 13 years of experience.
The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox, with live streaming available on fuboTV. The American League, favored at -120, will face the National League, which is at +100. This marks the 94th edition of the All-Star Game. The over/under is set at 7.5.
