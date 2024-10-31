Inside The Royals

Rangers Starter Could Be A Fit For Royals As Rotation Reinforcement

The Royals could make a bargain move to bolster their rotation.

Mar 15, 2024; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; General view of a Texas Rangers hat, glove, and glasses prior to a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals recently closed the book on a tumultuous season. After losing 106 games in 2023, they bounced back and won 86, which was enough to secure a Wild Card spot.

After eliminating the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card Series, they fell short against the eventual American League champion New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Their rotation carried them in 2024, but it may be losing a key member, as Michael Wacha is expected to opt out of his contract. This leaves the Royals in need of another starting pitcher. Perhaps they could take a look at left-hander Andrew Heaney.

The 33-year-old starter had a decent season with the Texas Rangers, posting a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts. He also logged 160 innings and struck out 159 batters while posting a 1.25 WHIP.

The left-hander was saddled with a 5-14 record due to a lack of run support this season, but he gave the Rangers innings and was a durable option as a fifth starter.

Spotrac values him at $10.8 million per year, and that is something the Royals should be able to do if they want to add a starter to their mix to replace Wacha, assuming the right-hander doesn't return.

Perhaps he'll have better luck in Kansas City as the Royals try to build a contender for 2025.

He is projected to sign a two-year, $21.5 million contract in free agency.

We'll see what his market looks like and if the Royals could be a fit.

