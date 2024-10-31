Red Sox Disgruntled $29 Million Superstar Linked To Royals In Free Agency
The Kansas City Royals can be legitimate contenders in 2025, but not as currently constructed.
Two primary flaws plagued the Royals in 2024: the bottom half of the lineup and the bullpen. Bobby Witt Jr. was sublime at the top of the order and Kansas City's starting rotation was excellent, but the more anonymous players on the roster failed to come through when called upon in big spots.
Addressing the bullpen will be key if the Royals want to advance farther in the playoffs, because the relief pitchers let Kansas City down in a big way this season. Two converted starters (Michael Lorenzen and Kris Bubic) blew playoff games late, while most of the longtime relievers the Royals signed either struggled or got hurt.
Though the Royals have a solid closer in fireballer Lucas Erceg, bringing in another, more experienced closer could go a long way in lengthening the Kansas City bullpen. Mike Gillespie of FanSided named Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen as a target for the Royals to pursue this winter.
"Picollo might be remiss if he doesn't have Jansen on his list of possible bullpen fixes. Jansen's 447 saves in 15 big league seasons are the most of any active major league reliever, and his career 2.57 ERA is excellent," Gillespie said.
"Jansen should also be affordable. He made $16 million this season and won't command anything Kansas City can't pony up. He's also what Aroldis Chapman was when Picollo signed him almost two years ago — an established reliever who could bolster KC's bullpen and be an attractive midseason trade chip."
Having turned 37 in September, Jansen wouldn't be a long-term addition. He's fourth all-time in saves and is looking to add to that total while chasing a second World Series ring. Currently, Spotrac projects him for a two-year, $29 million deal, which could easily be shortened to one year if the closer is mulling retirement.
Jansen caused a bit of a stir when he left the Red Sox a few days before the regular season ended, but manager Alex Cora attempted to smooth it over by saying he had permitted the veteran to go home. Plus, Jansen's disappointment seemed to be with missing the playoffs, which would serve as more motivation to go to a playoff team like K.C.
Jansen is a creature of habit, so bringing him in would likely mean turning over the ninth-inning role to the 15-year veteran. If he pitches like he has for the vast majority of his career, that will be well worth the risk.
More MLB: Dodgers $10 Million World Series Hero Linked To Royals As Possible 'Landing Spot'