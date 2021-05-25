Sports Illustrated home
Royals Activate Adalberto Mondesi From Injured List, Set to Make Season Debut Tonight

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has completed his rehab and is back with the big league club.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Kansas City Royals have announced they have activated shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from the injured list and he is set to make his season debut tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported Mondesi was with the team in Tampa Bay and was ready to be activated. The 25-year-old went through defensive work and warmups with the team prior to the lineup release.

Mondesi has yet to play for Kansas City this season as he started the year on the injured list. In a shortened 2020 season, Mondesi slashed .256/.294/.416 with a .710 OPS in 59 games. Mondesi led the league in stolen bases last year with 24. The shortstop also had 11 home runs and 22 RBIs in 2020.

Against the Rays tonight, Mondesi will play shortstop and bat seventh in the order. Today's move comes as no surprise as the Royals had recently been optimistic about Mondesi's recovery from an oblique injury.

The Royals also dropped a hint to the return of Mondesi with their moves on Monday. Kansas City optioned right-handed pitcher Jake Newberry to Triple-A Omaha and moved infielder/outfielder Huner Dozier from the seven-day injured list to the 10-day injured list. 

The team didn't immediately announce a counter move to Newberry's departure. The 26-year-old righty hasn't made an appearance for the Royals since May 4 in Kansas City's 13-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins. This season, Newberry has allowed eight runs on 10 hits in three innings pitched in relief.

Read More: Royals Bounce Back From Losing Streak With Winning Week

Mar 24, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi against the Los Angeles Angels during a Spring Training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
