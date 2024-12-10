Inside The Royals

Royals Could Bring Back Former All-Star To Fill Infield Needs

The Royals could potentially reunite with a familiar face.

Aug 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Royals hat and glove before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals have been busy this winter. They managed to re-sign Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract and also traded for both Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.

The team is coming off of a year that saw them win 86 games and snatch the second American League Wild Card spot before defeating the Baltimore Orioles and later losing to the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

They've made some upgrades to their lineup, but they are still looking for ways to improve offensively for 2025.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, they are looking for a left-handed hitter, and a potential return of Adam Frazier is on the table.

"The Royals’ preference is for a left-handed hitter. Jurickson Profar, a switch-hitter, likely will be out of their price range. A more likely target is Josh Rojas, who was non-tendered by the Seattle Mariners. The return of free agent Adam Frazier remains a possibility as well, and a trade for Mets third baseman Brett Baty also would make sense."

Frazier had a very disappointing 2024 season. The former All-Star slashed just .202/.282/.294 with four home runs, 22 RBI, a .576 OPS and a 63 OPS+.

However, he does bring defensive versatility and could play not only in the infield, but the outfield as well. He is somebody that could end up being a complementary piece off the bench if he is ultimately re-signed.

We'll see what the Royals have planned for the rest of the offseason.

