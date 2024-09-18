Royals Could Target Cardinals Veteran To Bolster Rotation For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have been one of Major League Baseball's pleasant surprises this season. After losing 106 games in 2023, they got straight to work and patched several holes with key moves.
The key moves have paid off and the emergence of Bobby Witt Jr. as an MVP candidate has also helped the Royals emerge as a contender in the American League. But they could have a hole to fill this offseason.
Right-hander Michael Wacha was signed last offseason, but he's expected to opt out and return to free agency. If Wacha doesn't return, the Royals could take a look at his former St. Louis Cardinals teammate Lance Lynn.
Lynn has proven to be a solid addition for the Cardinals. St. Louis signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract back in November. In 23 starts, the 37-year-old right-hander is 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA over 117 1/3 innings of work. He also has struck out 109 batters and posted a 1.34 WHIP.
Lynn does bring solid veteran experience with him and that could certainly benefit the Royals next year. He could serve as a mentor for some of Kansas City's younger pitchers and be a positive presence in the clubhouse.
Even in his advanced age, he can take the ball every fifth day and eat innings. He also has a track record of pitching well in the postseason. It will be interesting to see what his market looks like.
If the Royals can't keep Wacha, the big right-hander could be a solid replacement.
