Royals Listed As MLB's Biggest Winner After Strong 2024 season
The Kansas City Royals have been an interesting team this year. They were coming off a dreadful 2023 season that saw them win just 56 games and had a lot of work to do in order to contend in 2024.
However, the moves made by General Manager J.J. Picollo strengthened the roster and helped them emerge as one of the top teams in the American League. In fact, Kansas City owns an 82-69 record while also occupying the second AL Wild Card spot.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently had some high praise for the team, listing them as the biggest winners of 2024 based on their preseason projections.
"The offseason additions of Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Hunter Renfroe, and Adam Frazier may not have dominated the headlines, but it was enough to believe that there could be some marked improvement," Reuter wrote. "The addition of Lugo and continued development of Cole Ragans have given the Royals arguably the best one-two punch in all of baseball."
The moves made by the Royals have certainly helped. PECOTA predicted before the season that they would finish with only 70 wins, which is a big step forward considering how they finished last year. But the Royals have outperformed their expectations and are a team to watch out for when the postseason starts.
The biggest storyline in Kansas City has been Bobby Witt Jr., who is now an MVP candidate. He has turned into a leader with this young Royals club and is somebody they can build around for years to come. We'll see how they finish the 2024 season.
