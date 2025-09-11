Inside The Royals

Royals Predicted To Fall Short Of Postseason After Trying Year

Their chances are dwindling with less than three weeks to go.

Curt Bishop

Apr 16, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo on stadium seats prior to the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals are falling out of postseason contention. Despite a win on Wednesday, they are now four games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final American League Wild Card spot. They also have been passed in the standings by the suddenly resurgent Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians. A lot needs to go right for the Royals to return to the postseason for the second consecutive year.

Their chances of winning the AL Central are essentially non-existent. A Wild Card berth is Kansas City's best hope. They won 86 games last year and were the second Wild Card team in the Junior Circuit.

The postseason arrives on September 30. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently made a prediction, that Kansas City would ultimately fall short of October in 2025.

Royals Predicted To Miss Out On WC Berth

Royals
Mar 12, 2024; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; General view of Kansas City Royals hats and gloves in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

"At several points in the past three weeks, Kansas City has been the singular team most likely to overtake Seattle. But opening September with a 3-5 record against the Angels, Twins and Guardians has left the Royals in a nearly inescapable hole. Even if they sweep that upcoming three-game set against the M's (Sept. 16-18), they still need to worry about leap-frogging Cleveland and Texas, too. And with an offense that can't be trusted to score multiple runs in back-to-back games, good luck with that sweep," Miller wrote.

Vinnie Pasquantino recently spoke about the Royals postseason chances and confirmed that it's essentially do or die for Kansas City. The team is certainly a longshot to make it back to the postseason, and it will require a lot of help from the teams in front of them to clinch a Wild Card spot.

Their offense has been inconsistent all season long, and they also have dealt with various pitching injuries. Even with Cole Ragans making his way back from the injured list, they are now without Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, though Wacha shouldn't be out long.

Still, the time is now for the Royals to pull themselves together and make a run towards the last Wild Card spot. Their chances are quite slim at the moment, so they'll need to turn it around quick.

It will be interesting to see what takes place for the Royals in the coming weeks. Their series against the Mariners is a crucial one.

