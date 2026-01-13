Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino Drops Hilarious One-Liner On Alex Bregman

He's not actively discussing it, but Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hasn't allowed a possible arbitration hearing to stop him from making light-hearted jokes on social media.

Pasquantino is one of Major League Baseball's most gregarious social media personalities, and in the offseason, he alternates between tweeting about his sorrows over New York Jets fandom and showing off his progress as he gets ready for the season.

But when something big happens in baseball, even if it's news that has nothing to do with the Royals, that's where Pasquantino's wit often shines the most.

Pasquantino jokes about Alex Bregman's jersey number

Star free agent Alex Bregman reportedly chose the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, and ESPN analyst Karl Ravech shared an interesting fact: Bregman wears No. 2 for his second-overall selection in the 2015 draft, and he'll now play on the left side of the infield with Dansby Swanson, who went No. 1 overall that year.

Pasquantino found a way to make that about himself, but in only the most tasteful manner.

This is why I wanted to wear #319 but 3 digit numbers aren’t allowed https://t.co/iWCyQTbbw9 — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) January 12, 2026

"This is why I wanted to wear (No. 319) but (three-digit) numbers aren't allowed," Pasquantino wrote, referring to his selection in the 11th round of the 2019 draft as a college slugger out of Old Dominion.

Pasquantino wasn't done, as he had some fun in the aftermath of his own wisecrack. One fan gave him a niche compliment, saying he must be the best 319th draft pick ever to play, and Pasquantino quickly countered with Craig Counsell, Bregman's new manager with the Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval.

Then, Pasquantino caught a stray, as Daniel Amoia of The Hockey Writers pointed out that he could have chosen another number based on the ineptitude of his favorite football team.

As the Royals get set to potentially haggle over $500,000 with Pasquantino (he filed for a $4.5 million salary, the club filed for $4 million), fans received a reminder that their lives would be a little less amusing if Kansas City ever let the "Pasquatch" walk.

