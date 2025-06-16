Royals Promotion Of Top Prospect Hasn't Fixed Struggling Offense
The Kansas City Royals may be falling out of contention soon. After being swept by the Athletics, the team is 34-38 and essentially buried in the American League Central.
They are only three games back in the Wild Card race, but have seven teams in front of them, so it's going to be hard for them to find a spot in the postseason.
While the pitching has performed well, their offense has been a mess all season long. Even the promotion of Jac Caglianone, the team's top prospect, hasn't changed much.
Mike Gillespie of Kings of Kauffman noted that just because Caglianone is in the majors doesn't mean Kansas City should stop looking for a bat.
"Caglianone will turn himself around. He'll find his way against big league pitching and blossom into the hitter everyone knows he can be. He's simply too good not to break out soon. But in the meantime and even afterward, the Royals must face facts — one player's bat isn't the medicine that will cure this team's offensive ills. The search for a highly productive outfield bat, a quest that started during the offseason but remained glaringly unfulfilled as the Royals prepared for Sunday's finale oftheir ninth series loss of their last 11, must not end," Gillespie wrote.
Offense has been hard to come by for the Royals, and they'll need to continue looking for help as the trade deadline approaches.
The market isn't clear yet, so it remains to be seen who the Royals will target.
