Royals' Roster Rocked by Massive Shuffle: Frazier to IL, Massey Returns
On Monday, the Kansas City Royals made a series of roster moves, designating LHP Jake Brentz for assignment and placing 2B Adam Frazier on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 23 due to a right thumb sprain. In correspondence, the Royals activated 2B Michael Massey from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Nelson Velázquez to Omaha Storm Chasers. Additionally, the Royals selected the contract of 3B CJ Alexander from Omaha, looking for an offensive boost.
Nelson Velázquez struggled at the plate this season, batting .200 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs over 205 at-bats. His on-base percentage stands at .274, and his OPS is .640. Throughout his career, Velázquez has a .212 batting average with 31 home runs and 87 RBIs in 552 at-bats, indicating his ongoing challenge to find a rhythm at the plate.
Michael Massey, returning from injury, had a strong start to the 2024 season, hitting .294 with six home runs and 23 RBIs over 102 at-bats. His on-base percentage is .306, with an OPS of .835. Over his career, Massey has batted .242 with 25 home runs and 95 RBIs in 703 at-bats, showing promise and reliability when healthy.
CJ Alexander will be playing third base and hitting eighth in the Royals' series opener against the Marlins. Alexander earned his promotion by hitting .323 with a .369 on-base percentage and a .555 slugging percentage in Omaha this season. The Royals are hopeful he can provide the offensive spark they need.
Jake Brentz has not appeared in a major league game since 2022. Known for his high-velocity fastball, Brentz has faced significant challenges due to injuries, including Tommy John surgery in 2022, impacting his ability to contribute consistently at the major league level.
Adam Frazier has had a challenging 2024 season, hitting .211 with two home runs and 10 RBIs over 147 at-bats. His on-base percentage is .297, with an OPS of .596. Over his career, Frazier has a .266 batting average with 58 home runs and 327 RBIs in 3,310 at-bats.
