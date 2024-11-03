Royals Should Target Former Diamondbacks Slugger To Bolster Offense For 2025
The Kansas City Royals will look to build off of a successful 2024 and return to the postseason in 2025. But to do that, they are going to have to find a way to bolster their offense.
This past season, Kansas City's lineup was very one-dimensional. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., who thrust his way into the American League MVP race, the lineup leaves a little to be desired. And in order to bounce back from their ALDS loss, they need a bat or two.
On Saturday, veteran slugger Joc Pederson declined his option with the Arizona Diamondbacks, returning to free agency yet again. If the Royals want to boost their offensive production, they could possibly take a look at Pederson.
Pederson had a very strong season in 2023 with the Diamondbacks. The 32-year-old outfielder hit .275 with 23 home runs. 64 RBI and a .908 OPS. He also posted a 2.9 wins above replacement in 2024.
The slugger had signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks last offseason, which had included a mutual option. But since he declined his end of the option, he is back out on the open market for the second straight winter.
The Royals do need some offense, and Pederson could potentially serve as a designated hitter or even fill one of the outfield spots. He brings power from the left side and a veteran presence to a very young Kansas City clubhouse.
Adding Pederson's bat could give the Royals a better chance to return to the postseason in 2025.
More MLB: Royals $45 Million Superstar Predicted To Cut Ties With K.C. In Favor Of Guardians