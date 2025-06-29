Inside The Royals

Wild Trade Idea Sends Royals $3 Million Breakout Starter To Red Sox For Gold Glover

Would the Royals actually go through with this deal?

Curt Bishop

May 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove sit in the dug out before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals have had a rough season to date. They snapped a skid of 11 straight losses at home with a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but still are 39-44 on the year and in fourth place in the American League Central.

One of the biggest bright spots of the year has been left-hander Kris Bubic, who was moved back to the rotation after Brady Singer was traded. The 27-year-old is 6-5 with a 2.18 ERA and 3.1 WAR in 15 starts.

However, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed a wild trade idea that would send Bubic to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

"As good as Bubic has been since the beginning of last season?

That's how bad Kansas City's outfield has been," Miller wrote.

"This team desperately needs some bats other than Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia. Getting Abreu into the mix and eventually getting Jac Caglianone going could be a real game changer for this club for years to come."

Kansas City's offense has let them down tremendously this season, but adding Abreu to the mix, as wild as this hypothetical trade is, would help them out.

Even if Bubic is traded, the Royals still would have a solid starting rotation with Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha at the top.

Abreu is slashing .255/.324/.477 with 14 home runs, 40 RBI and an .801 OPS. He won a Gold Glove last season with Boston. We'll see if this trade ends up happening.

