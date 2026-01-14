Blockbuster Red Sox-Royals Mock Trade Sends All-Star To Kansas City

The Boston Red Sox are one of the most interesting teams in baseball right now. They've already added to their big-league roster by swinging a few trades with the St. Louis Cardinals to add Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox reportedly added Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez on a massive five-year deal. Boston is headed in the right direction, but it still needs to add to the roster.

Following this major addition, the Red Sox will likely be active in the trade market again. They could look to use All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran as a trade chip to land a star infielder. It could be difficult to figure out the details, but Duran has seemingly been on the trade block for months.

FanSided's Chris Landers predicted the Red Sox would trade Duran to the Kansas City Royals in a blockbuster offseason deal after landing Suárez in free agency.

Jarren Duran would fit perfectly with the Royals

Aug 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a double to drive in a run against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"It's been radio silence on Duran for months now, but I still have a hard time believing the Red Sox will go into 2026 with four starting outfielders (Duran, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela) for three spots — especially not with infield and pitching needs yet to be addressed," Landers wrote. "The Royals have long made sense here, long on arms Boston could use but in desperate need of offense without a ton of money to acquire it, and I think a deal eventually gets done."

The Royals could use Duran as badly as any team in the league. They missed out on the postseason last year after not adding much to the roster. They need a big bat to pair next to Bobby Witt Jr. and Duran would fit perfectly.

The Royals could package some prospects together to send to Boston to net the star outfielder. Duran would likely slot in at the top of the lineup alongside Witt. This would give the Royals a duo of speedsters with the ability to wreck the game each time through the lineup.

