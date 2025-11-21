Royals Viewed As Potential Trade Destination For Mets Veteran Outfielder

The Kansas City Royals are looking for ways to upgrade their offense for 2026. They scored the third-fewest runs in the American League this past season.

They’ll need some power in order to get back to the postseason in 2026 after falling short in 2025. They can accomplish this via trade or free agency, but as of now, the trade route seems the most likely for Kansas City.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo as a possible trade candidate, and among the possible trade fits for him were the Royals, who desperately need some outfield help.

Could Royals Make A Surprise Trade With Mets?

Sep 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a one run single against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“Mets owner Steve Cohen has previously demonstrated a willingness to eat money to facilitate better returns. If the team stuck to that principle in a Nimmo trade, it could swap him for immediate upgrades for 2026,” Rymer wrote.

“The Mets have no shortage of needs on that front, with the most pressing ones being starting pitching, high-leverage bullpen help, a center fielder and corner infielders.”

If the Mets are looking for starting pitching, they line up well with the Royals. Kansas City has a lot of young pitching that they could trade from. They also have Kris Bubic, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Nimmo would give the Royals a little bit of a boost this offseason as they look for more offense. In 2025, he hit .262/.324/.436 with 25 home runs, 92 RBI, 13 stolen bases, a 2.9 WAR and a .760 OPS.

He can play all three outfield positions too, so the Royals could easily put him in left field, which is their biggest need so that they can put Jac Caglianone in right field.

A need-for-need swap could be had between the two teams. New York could get their pitching while the Royals land a big bat to help them offensively in 2026.

There are a lot of options for the Royals on the trade market, but Nimmo could be a good fit for a team looking to make it back to the postseason in 2026 after falling short in 2025.

The Royals will be an interesting team to watch as the offseason progresses and they assess their needs.

