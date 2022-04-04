An Infusion of Youth Is Ready to Spark the 2022 Royals

The Kansas City Royals are in an awkward place heading into the 2022 season. There is an infusion of youth ready to make some noise with their bats, yet there are veterans who will block them for at least part of the season. The young starting rotation has some experience under its belt, but it was also very streaky in 2021.

Not including Opening Day starter Zack Greinke, who is the veteran of the group at age 38, the starting rotation averages out at 25 years old. If the young core of pitchers can take a step forward this season, there is a good chance the Royals are competing for a playoff spot in September.

Bobby Witt Jr. is poised to make his Major League debut on Opening Day. The #1 prospect in Major League Baseball will give the team a buzz for the entire season. However, Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez will be knocking at the door in Omaha and should join their friend and teammate in Kansas City at some point during the year.

Veterans like Carlos Santana and Hunter Dozier, though, will keep some young guys in Omaha for a little while. It will be interesting to see how long of a leash management gives them if they struggle to open the season.

There’s also Kyle Isbel and Edward Oliveres, outfielders who seem to be better than Triple-A players but haven’t quite had the success at the MLB level to warrant starting them over other regulars at this point. Somewhere along the way, whether due to injuries or days off, the world will see what these guys have to offer.

The Royals' bullpen could be dominant, as the team certainly has some arms out there. On the other hand, it could also be inconsistent and has a low floor, which is what makes this team so hard to predict heading into the 2022 season.

What the season seems to be hinging on is if this infusion of youth — both in pitching and hitting — and whether both sides can make that jump together. There will be plenty of opportunities for the players to prove this wave of talent is the truth.

Aug 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) celebrates with Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) after the third inning against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

There hasn’t even been a mention of guys who stood out last season, like Salvador Perez, Nicky Lopez and Whit Merrifield. If those players continue to produce at similar levels at the plate and Adalberto Mondesi can stay healthy to go along with a Rookie of the Year candidate in Witt, then look out. The Royals' offense could make some real noise this season.

As mentioned earlier, the bats of Dozier and Santana are hit or miss. If they start out the season hitting, along with the rest of the group, Royals Twitter will melt down with excitement. If they don’t hit, it will melt down in anger while also knowing that there are reinforcements on the way.

The Royals hit the over on their season win total last year when they got to 74 wins. This year their projected win total is 75. I think the Royals will once again do better than their projection. 75 wins should be considered the floor. The Royals, if everything breaks right, are capable of competing for between 80 and 90 wins.

To hit the upper end of the total, the pitching needs to consistently perform well and Witt needs to live up to the hype. Mondesi staying healthy and playing 120-plus games would be a nice bonus as well.

Jun 20, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) celebrates after hitting a ground rule double in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Whatever the season brings, the Royals will keep everyone occupied throughout the summer months and hopefully give their fans some excitement along the way through September. Perhaps the Royals outperform their projections and maybe this team will bring October baseball back into Kansas City as well.