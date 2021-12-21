Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    MLB’s Lockout Impacts Adalberto Mondesi as Much as Anyone

    As Mondesi is changing how he prepares this offseason, that task becomes much more difficult without direct team support.
    Author:

    Major League Baseball's current lockout is unfortunate for the players. It very well may result in some concessions being made that end up being favorable for baseball's finest talents, but the short-term downsides are legitimate.

    Until the lockout ends, everything is frozen. Players can't be traded. They can't sign with new clubs in free agency. They can't communicate with front office personnel, coaches or members of the training staff. Heck, they can't even work out at team facilities. It's a brutal time to have this be a pivotal offseason in your career as a player.

    But that's what it is for Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi.

    To be fair, confining Mondesi to strictly the "shortstop" box may not work anymore. He logged significant innings at third base last season, could play some more designated hitter in 2022 and many have even opined that he should transition to an outfield role. He's no longer a shortstop-only player — at least, based on what we saw in 2021. A major problem, though, is that he hasn't been on the field often enough to make a long-lasting impact on the team.

    Read More

    The most games Mondesi has been able to play in a season is 102, which happened in 2019. The year prior was his second-best effort, checking in at the 75-game mark. Outside of that, a combination of injuries and setbacks has limited the 26-year-old infielder quite a bit. With that in mind, the Royals went into the offseason with a new plan for Mondesi as he tries to become a more reliable player in terms of availability. 

    Mike Tosar, a special assignment hitting coordinator for the Royals, is responsible for working with players like catcher Salvador Perez to tweak things in the offseason and maximize their productivity. After going home to the Dominican Republic for a month following the conclusion of the season, Mondesi was supposed to begin working with Tosar in Florida. Because of the lockout, he can't do that. 

    The Royals also can't get updates directly from Mondesi, nor can they recommend any additional changes to his offseason regimen. The longer the lockout lasts, the more the Royals have to hope that Mondesi is making strides in his offseason development independently. If things bleed into spring training, where Mondesi is expected to show up early, that throws another fork in everyone's plans. 

    All of this is to say that while the Royals and Mondesi developed a clear plan in an effort to make him better and more durable, that plan got spoiled by the lockout. It remains to be seen what the alternate route was or is, and no one will find out until baseball opens back up. Regardless of whether that's a week from now, a month from now or even weeks into the ramp-up for next season, the timing of the entire situation hurts Mondesi more than just about any MLB player. His future is riding on these crucial offseason moments.

    Read More: Danny Duffy Speaks on Future in MLB: ‘We’re Going to Play’

    May 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) in action during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    MLB’s Lockout Impacts Adalberto Mondesi as Much as Anyone

    1 minute ago
    Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
    Prospects

    Baseball America Predicts Royals’ 2025 Starting Lineup

    Dec 10, 2021
    May 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches the ball during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Danny Duffy Speaks on Future in MLB: ‘We’re Going to Play’

    Dec 9, 2021
    Aug 10, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Clarke (45) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Regardless of Outcome, Taylor Clarke Signing Is Worth a Shot for Royals

    Dec 5, 2021
    May 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones (21) jumps against the wall to catch a potential home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    JaCoby Jones Signing Potentially Amplifies Outfield Logjam for Royals

    Dec 3, 2021
    Aug 8, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Richard Lovelady (55) reacts after beating the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Royals Sign P Richard Lovelady, OF JaCoby Jones to Minor League Deals

    Dec 1, 2021
    Aug 6, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (66) reacts after hitting a one run triple during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    The Royals’ Commitment to Ryan O’Hearn Is Puzzling — At Best

    Dec 1, 2021
    Oct 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals minor league shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. receives the Royals Minor League Hitter of the Year Award from general manager J.J. Picollo and president Dayton Moore before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Trust the Process and Don't Crown the 2022 Royals Just Yet

    Nov 29, 2021