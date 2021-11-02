Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Potential 2022 KC Royals MLB Draft Target: C Daniel Susac

    Susac is a switch-hitting catcher that will be difficult to pass up on in the 2022 MLB Draft.
    Welcome back to the Reaching Royalty series, where I take a detailed look at draft prospects the Kansas City Royals may have their eyes on in the 2022 first-year player draft.

    Daniel Susac, C Arizona

    Susac has a lot going for him that makes him an intriguing potential top-ten pick in the 2022 draft. First, he will be one of the youngest players in the draft that has power-five game experience. 

    To be eligible, a player at a four-year college has to have completed at least their junior year or be at least 21 years old. Susac will turn 21 on May 14 of next year, barely sneaking him into eligibility for the draft. 

    Susac has already made a name for himself with scouts after a huge freshman season at the University of Arizona, where he slashed .335/.392/.591 while playing 60 of 61 games. The switch-hitting catcher bolsters one of the best hit tools in the class and projects to have big-time power at the next level. 

    The ball simply has a different jump off of Susac's bat. He hit 12 homers as a freshman with 37 extra-base hits and 65 RBIs. The 20-year-old prospect is a special athlete at the catcher position. 

    As a high-schooler at Jesuit in Roseville, California, Susac excelled at both football and baseball. The former quarterback received first-team all-conference and city honors in football to go along with being the No. 7-ranked catcher coming out of the class of 2019. 

    This put him on the radar of Cincinnati, Nevada, and Oregon State to play football, but playing baseball at Arizona ended up being the right move for Susac. His years of playing quarterback really help with the catcher's ability of throwing runners out behind the plate. 

    Susac was able to throw 30% (9 of 30) of attempted base-stealers in his freshman season. Those may not be Salvador Perez numbers, but that production translates as an above-average tool for Susac very early on.

    The expectation is that Susac will forego his final two years of college if everything continues to go well for the sophomore. His production from last season already has Susac as one of the highest risers of this next class, but an even bigger season in the spring could shoot him all the way to the top of the first round. 

    Why the Royals should be intrigued

    The Royals are in a very good spot with catchers at the moment. Salvador Perez is coming off the best offensive season a catcher has maybe ever had and MJ Melendez is knocking on the door of the majors after a huge season himself. 

    This may shy fans away from the idea of picking a catcher in the first round of next year's draft, but it shouldn't. The idea of drafting a player with the offensive upside that Susac has is very intriguing. Being able to hit for power and average from both sides of the plate is rare and something every team could use. 

    I think the most intriguing thing about Susac is that his athleticism allows him the possibility of moving to a corner infield position down the line. He is more than capable of staying at catcher but if a team feels the need for his bat before his glove, he could easily find a home at first or third base. 

    The Royals have acquired some good hitting prospects over the past few years, but a big power bat is something the system could use. Guys like Susac don't come around every draft, and it would be a lot of fun to see him in Kansas City.

