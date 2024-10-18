Intriguing Upgrade for Detroit Tigers at First Base in MLB Free Agency Named
The Detroit Tigers have a lot to be excited about as they head into the offseason with a very different mindset than they would have had if they did not end the season on one of the most improbable playoff runs in the history of baseball.
As they get set to try to upgrade the roster and make 2025 a successful year throughout the entire season rather than just the final month and a half, there are very clear upgrades that need to be made both within the lineup and on the pitching staff. The team became sellers at the deadline when it looked like they were out of it, but now it's time for Detroit to turn aggressive once again this winter as they push to contend next season.
One of the massive issues in the lineup this past season was the first base spot and former No. 1 overall selection Spencer Torkelson. Taking a big step back from his 31-home run 2023 season - where he really didn't bring much outside of power - Torkelson struggled throughout the year and was even worse in the playoffs. If the team wants to make a serious upgrade, Pete Alonso of the Mets is available, but Clay Snowden of Just Baseball doesn't see that big of a splash happening. Instead, he named Christian Walker of the Diamondbacks as a more realistic option that makes a lot of sense to solve the first base issue.
"I do not see the Tigers pursuing Pete Alonso or trading for Vlad Guerrero Jr., but Christian Walker fits well," Snowden wrote. "He’ll be entering his age-34 season and should not command a long-term deal. With Thayron Liranzo and Josue Briceno potentially moving to first, a long-term deal is unlikely to be a target. Walker brings power and is a plus fielder, and should not be out of the Tigers price range."
Walker has never been exactly a superstar, but he has been consistently solid over his eight seasons in Arizona. On top of that, he's probably coming off his best and most healthy three-year run of his entire career with 95 home runs along with 281 RBIs since 2022. Due to his age, he likely is not going to command any sort of huge long-term deal and could lock down the first base spot for the next 2-3 years.
If Detroit does in fact decide that they are ready to move on from Torkelson, or at the very least bring in competition and potentially an upgrade, Walker would be a fantastic place to start.