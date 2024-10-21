What Is Biggest Weakness for Detroit Tigers Heading Into Offseason?
It was an amazing 2024 for the Detroit Tigers, as the franchise exceeded all expectations.
Despite being sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline, the Tigers went on to have an amazing last two months of the year and found themselves in the MLB Postseason.
While the organization could have been happy and content with making it to the playoffs, the young Detroit squad went on to beat the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round, and they went five games against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.
Even though it was a big surprise to see the Tigers go as far as they did in 2024, they will now have some expectations going into 2025. Detroit is a young team with a lot of talent, but this was never a roster that was ready to compete for a World Series this year.
As the Tigers head into an offseason with the potential to make some significant upgrades to what is now a playoff roster, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about what the biggest weakness for Detroit was heading into the winter. He highlighted their need to add some pop, as the offense was certainly lacking at times.
“For as fun as the Tigers' mini postseason run was, it doesn't feel like something they can replicate with their current lineup. Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene are building blocks, while there's hope that Colt Keith and Spencer Torkelson will become that. But president of baseball operations Scott Harris needs to add a veteran bat to this mix. Bregman has ties to manager A.J. Hinch, so that connection will certainly be made.”
Adding a bat for the Tigers certainly makes a lot of sense. During their run to the ALDS, Detroit was carried by some excellent starting pitching led by Tarik Skubal and their bullpen. When things really came together for the Tigers, their lineup was providing some value as well.
As the team heads into 2025, they should certainly prioritize finding a middle of the order hitter to help protect and compliment outfielder Riley Greene, who had a breakout season.
A bit of the downfall for Detroit at times was their lineup struggling to drive in runs. However, as a young team, they could certainly improve on their own for next year, but adding a big bat into the lineup would help ensure that they don’t have a letdown after the magical run in 2024.