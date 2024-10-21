Detroit Tigers Need to Go After This All-Star Slugger in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers have an opportunity to potentially enter the upper echelon of American League teams if they can make the right moves this offseason.
On the heels of becoming the hottest team in baseball down the stretch to make the playoffs against all odds and winding up eliminating the Houston Astros and ending their streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances, Detroit feels like a team that could be right on the brink of having a special full season. Of course, moves will have to be made in order to make that happen and if the right opportunity comes along, the Tigers cannot hesitate in opening up the checkbook a bit more than they may have planned.
One player who could be the perfect fit in the lineup with the ability to play both in the outfield and at first base as well as an obvious fit at designated hitter is Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander.
Coming off arguably the best season of his career that ended in 44 home runs and his first ever All Star game, Santander is going to be one of the most sought after power bats in free agency this winter. Though he will likely be pricey, Clay Snowden of Just Baseball argued that Santander is the exact type of signing that Detroit needs in order to improve in 2025.
"With such a heavy lefty lineup and a manager who prefers to play platoon splits, bringing in Santander, a switch-hitter, in the middle of your lineup makes it difficult for the opponent to force your hand by bringing in a lefty," Snowden wrote. "You can sandwich him between a number of players including Riley Green and Kerry Carpenter which gives you legit run producers."
Snowden pointed out that while the slugger brings very little in the way of defensive prowess, his pop on offense makes it worth it. Slashing .235/.308/.506 in 2024, Santander is never going to blow you away with numbers, but over the last three seasons, he has hit 105 home runs and driven in 286 RBIs. After spending his entire career thus far with Baltimore, it's possible that he prefers to stay there.
But with a contract market that likely reaches into the $100 million range and the Orioles having other expenses, it's possible that Santander ends up out of their price range. If that's the case, Detroit must make themselves one of his potential suitors.