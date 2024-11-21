Detroit Tigers Named Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Outfielder
The Detroit Tigers are heading into the offseason looking to improve and make a splash this winter.
It was a great second half of the year for the Tigers, as they went on to become one of the best in the league to end the season. Detroit was able to snap their playoff drought in 2024 and defeat the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round.
Following that, they pushed the Cleveland Guardians to five games in the American League Division Series, but came up just short.
While it was a great run for the Tigers last year, they still have some work to do if they want to truly become a World Series contender. As the franchise heads into the offseason, they have a few clear needs in their starting rotation and in their lineup.
Even though the Tigers have the Cy Young award winner in Tarik Skubal, the franchise could use another top-end starter to pair with him. In the lineup, Detroit could use some power in the middle of the order.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about the Tigers being a strong potential landing spot for free agent outfielder, Anthony Santander.
“They were better at pushing runs across in 2024, but they still only ranked ninth in the AL in scoring and 12th in home runs. The latter was especially more of the same, as Detroit hasn't ranked higher than 12th among AL clubs in homers since 2016. Santander would be a godsend in this respect, and it hardly strains belief to think he might be within Detroit's budget.”
The Baltimore Orioles have two big free agents in Santander and Corbin Burnes, with both being two of the top players available. For Detroit, Santander makes a lot of sense as one of the best power hitters in the free agency class.
Last year, Santander hit 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, as he would instantly provide the Tigers with what they need in the middle of the order.
From a financial standpoint, the slugger could also fit very nicely into their potential budget. The switch-hitter figures to bring around $100 million, which wouldn’t hurt Detroit’s potential to improve in other areas.
Considering the Tigers have proven that they can win in the American League after last season, there should be an appeal for a player like Santander, who would come from a good team in the Orioles.