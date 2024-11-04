4 Potential Landing Spots for Baltimore Orioles Ace Corbin Burnes in Free Agency
With free agency set to get underway soon for the Baltimore Orioles, they will have some big decisions to make.
It was another successful season for the Orioles, as they were able to reach the postseason for the second consecutive year. Unfortunately, their playoff run was short-lived, as they were eliminated in the Wild Card Round.
This offseason, Baltimore is going to be looking to improve their team, and with new ownership, should finally start to spend some money.
With starting pitcher Corbin Burnes hitting free agency after an excellent season with the Orioles, he will likely be their top priority. However, other teams will surely be interested in the talented right-hander.
As free agency gets ready to start, here are four potential landing spots for Burnes.
Detroit Tigers
One team that might be a bit of a sleeper in free agency this offseason is the Detroit Tigers. After an incredible stretch run into the playoffs, the Tigers are all of a sudden a contender in the American League once again. While Detroit has their ace in Tarik Skubal, they do have a need for another top-end starter in their rotation. If the Tigers are willing to spend, Burnes and Skubal would be an exciting 1-2 punch and Detroit would be a team to fear.
Boston Red Sox
Another potential landing spot for the right-hander is within the division and that is the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are in the midst of a bit of a rebuild and retooling, but with a lot of young talent on the way up, this team could be very good soon. However, this is a team that lacks an ace, and Burnes would certainly help them accomplish that.
Baltimore Orioles
Even though he is hitting free agency, one of the top landing spots for Burnes will be with the Orioles. It was a very successful 2024 campaign in Baltimore for the right-hander, as he made the playoffs and pitched very well. Considering the amount of young talent on the team, the Orioles should be a very desirable destination for him to want to come back as long as the offer is comparable to what he is going to receive from other teams.
New York Mets
One team that is going to be ultra-aggressive in free agency this offseason is the New York Mets. Owner Steve Cohen is committed to winning and spending money to do so, and they have a big need in their rotation with most of their starters from last season hitting free agency. If the Mets make an offer that blows Burnes away, he very well could go there, as New York is building a very successful team.