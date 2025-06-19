MLB Insider Proposes Tigers Trade With Diamondbacks to Address Lineup Flaw
The Detroit Tigers look like a well-oiled machine heading into the midway point of the 2025 MLB regular season.
They currently own one of the best records in baseball, getting the job done in every facet of the game.
Alas, even the best teams could always use a little bit of an upgrade ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and the Tigers are no exception.
While there is no glaring holes on their roster, they could use some reinforcements in a few spots.
The pitching staff is where most people will look first given some of the injuries the team has had to overcome.
Star prospect Jackson Jobe was lost to Tommy John surgery. Alex Cobb, signed in free agency, has yet to appear in a Major League game this year. Ty Madden, Reese Olson, Jose Urquidy, Jason Foley and Alex Lange are all on the injured list, too.
Adding some reliable depth to the staff is certainly possible, but the biggest need Detroit currently has is in its lineup.
They have to do something about the left side of their infield, where Trey Sweeney isn’t getting the job done at shortstop and third base has been a revolving door with Matt Vierling sidelined multiple times by injury and prospect Jace Jung not getting the job done.
That is why Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has suggested a blockbuster trade between the Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.
To add some more power to the lineup and fill the void at third base, the former MLB executive has proposed that Detroit acquire Eugenio Suarez in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jaden Hamm and second baseman prospect Max Anderson.
With five campaigns of 30+ home runs already on his resume, and on pace to do it a sixth time in 2025, Suarez would lengthen what has been a productive lineup already this year.
He has hit 21 home runs and 13 doubles with an .843 OPS and 128 OPS+.
Acquiring Suarez would enable manager A.J. Hinch to use Zach McKinstry in more of the utility role he is best-suited for and have Javier Baez play more at shortstop, where Sweeney has not been the answer.
Trading away two prospects for what could be a rental is always risky, but is is not often that a team is in a position to contend as Detroit is this year.
It would make sense to dip into their farm system to address a clear void on the Major League roster, improving their odds of challenging for the World Series in a few months.
Alas, Suarez as a trade target could be a pipe dream because the Diamondbacks are still in the playoff race and are planning to be buyers. Tigers fans have to hope they slip in the standings to have a shot at acquiring the slugging third baseman.
