Detroit Tigers Have Multiple Players Positioned to Start for AL All-Star Team
The Detroit Tigers have been the best team in baseball for a large portion of the 2025 MLB regular season.
It should come as no surprise, then, that they have a chance to be well represented in the starting lineup for the American League Team in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
The first balloting of fan voting has been revealed and the Tigers have several players who are on the right side of the cut line to advance to the second round of voting, where the starters will be selected.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres is currently first with 535,079 votes, ahead of Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles.
Joining him above the cut line at their respective position is star left fielder Riley Greene. With 675,070 votes, he is second amongst outfielders behind only reigning AL MVP, Aaron Judge, of the New York Yankees.
The top six outfielders in the league will advance to the second round, or top four if the top vote getter, which right now is Judge, gets the automatic starting spot.
That could mean Greene is competing against his teammate, Javier Baez, who made the ballot as an outfielder and is currently fifth with 421,342.
Just missing the top-six cut is Kerry Carpenter, who is in seventh place with 380,985 votes, just behind Cody Bellinger, who has received 416,858.
Also having an outside chance of making it to the second round are catcher Dillon Dingler, first baseman Spencer Torkelson and third baseman Zach McKinstry, who are all inside the top five of their respective positions in votes.
Colt Keith, who was listed as a designated hitter, is in sixth with 166,230 votes. He has some ground to make up behind Ben Rice of the Yankees, who has 232,331 votes.
The fans don’t vote for the pitching staff, but Detroit is going to have at least one representative there with reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal continuing to dominate.
He has a great chance of being named the starting pitcher if the schedule shakes out the right way.
If Skubal toes the rubber first for the AL All-Star team, there is a chance the Tigers have at least three, if not four players on the field as starters.
