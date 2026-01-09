Tigers Potential Superstar Trade Target Officially No Longer Available

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason expected by fans to make improvements, but as per usual not many were holding out hope on the big splash to be made.

As was anticipated to be the case, Detroit has focused more so on the pitching staff -- especially in the bullpen -- than any other area, however they still have some issues in the lineup and especially in the infield.

Because of this, they were linked heavily going into the winter again to Alex Bregman, however they have not shown much interest to this point for whatever number of reasons. That's why when one of the best infielders in baseball in Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks became available via trade, many linked the Tigers as a possible fit.

After weeks of talks though, it sounds like it's no longer the case as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) reported on Friday morning that Marte is no longer being shopped and will remain with the Diamondbacks.

Tigers Target Ketel Marte to Remain with Arizona Instead of Being Traded

Ketel Marte looks on against the Detroit Tigers | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Marte’s annual $14.6 million luxury-tax charge is relatively low, and presumably increased his appeal in trades," Rosenthal wrote. "But the D-Backs did not get their desired return, and this likely was their last chance to move him without restriction. Ten days into the season, Marte will gain 10 years of service, five consecutive with the same club, giving him the right to veto any trade."

Marte was connected to Detroit largely because of their perceived need for infield help, and though he has largely played second during his time with the Diamondbacks, he has the ability to fill the hole at third base as well.

Instead, it looks like Scott Harris will have to either pivot to someone else or simply roll with what is already in the building, something which they may have been content to do anyway.

Tigers Likely Were Not Going to Be Ones to Trade for Marte Anyway

Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Detroit manager A.J. Hinch went out of his way to heap praise on Zach McKinstry and the All-Star season he had in 2025 despite the way he faded down the stretch. The answer came when asked again about third base, something many have been waiting for the team to address.

Clearly however, how things are seen on the outside is not how they are seen on the inside of the building and the Tigers actually feel good about where they are at on the hot corner. This likely removes the possibility of Bregman or even a trade for Nolan Arenado as Detroit is ready to roll McKinstry out there again.

For better or worse, the Tigers likely were not going to be the team to make the mammoth offer it would have taken in order to actually land Marte, but now fans holding out hope can at least move on.

With just a few weeks really left in the offseason before spring training arrives, it seems those hoping to see a major shakeup are going to have to keep on hoping.

Recommended Articles