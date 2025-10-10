Quick Look at What’s To Come in Game Five Do-or-Die Tigers vs. Mariners
The stakes could not be higher today for both the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners. It is game five and really what the playoffs are all about, a player's dream.
The winner of this matchup will be headed to the American League Championship Series to face off with the Toronto Blue Jays and the loser's '25 season will officially be over.
The Tigers are in Seattle today, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the Mariners have the advantage. They came out with a victory in the opener of this series at T-Mobile Park which means the ballclub can do it again.
The first pitch is expected go be thrown by George Kirby from the Mariners at 8:08 (eastern time).
Key Matchups in Final Elimination Game
Kirby might throw the first pitch of the game, but it is the ace from the Tigers dugout that all eyes will be on, Tarik Skubal. Skubal will be out for blood which should be a terrifying thought for Seattle. The Mariners have surprisingly gotten the best of him this season, but it is hard to imagine that would happen for a fourth time.
Skubal has faced Seattle three times (two in the regular season and game two of this series). In his ALDS start, it was Jorge Polanco who got the best of him. Polance hit not one, but two home runs against him, which is almost unheard of. These were the only two runs scored against Skubal, which paired nicely with his nine strikeouts, but at the end of the game, the Tigers still lost as their offense couldn't get going.
Neither Kirby nor Skubal took a victory in either of their starts this series, and with everything on the line, it's not hard to believe this will be a defensive showdown. However, it is still Skubal who has the edge over Kirby. Kirby finished his last seven games in the regular season with an ERA over 4.00 compared to Skubal's 1.47.
The Tigers' bats finally found some offensive rhythm in their game four do-or-die matchup at Comerica Park and hopefully the ballclub can keep that rolling. Javier Báez and Spencer Torkelson have led the charge this series with the most RBI and best OPS on the team, but it will take more than just those two to get them into the ALCS.
This is going to be a great one to watch as both sides will have their work cut out for them. It is win or go home and everybody has to step up if they wish to get to the ALCS.