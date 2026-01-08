Tigers Avoid Arbitration With Several Key Roster Pieces for 2026 Season

The Detroit Tigers have a lot of decisions to make this winter, with the most notable looming one being how to handle the Tarik Skubal situation. While a trade remains in play, so does arbitration, so it will be curious to see whether or not they can agree to a deal prior to the deadline, or if they will let this one play out over the course of the next few weeks.

With eight players up for arbitration eligibility this winter, that also factors into their game plan, and specifically, where to spend their money. In positive news, though, three more of their players have settled on new contracts prior to their arbitration hearings, which makes life significantly easier for the Tigers as they work towards Opening Day.

All three players they agreed to deals with are critical parts of their everyday roster as well, with two being part of the normal starting lineup, and the other being a core component of their bullpen, which has continued to improve this winter. Hopefully, more of these eight arbitration-eligible players will sign; it is just a matter of time.

Which Players Did the Tigers Settle With in the Latest Wave of Deals?

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene watches Seattle Mariners players celebrate on the field as he exits after a 3-2 loss in 15 innings in ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The three players who were in the first wave of settlements were first baseman Spencer Torkelson, outfielder Riley Greene and relief pitcher Will Vest. All three players had huge contributions to the team's success in 2025, and getting them all locked up early in this process without any arbitration negotiations is a positive sign.

Source: Will Vest and #Tigers agree on $3.95 million contract for 2026, avoiding arbitration. https://t.co/gDtn9ESZKl — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) January 8, 2026

All three deals were pretty fair value given the production they each brought to the table, with Torkelson receiving $4.5 million, Greene receiving $5 million and Vest receiving $3.95 million. The Greene deal in particular is quite good value, given he is coming off a strong season with 111 RBI and 36 home runs.

While each player has something left to prove in 2026, it is a good start. Greene dropping his strikeout numbers, Torkelson picking up his batting efficiency, and Vest picking up his strikeout rate would likely earn each one a more substantial deal the next winter, whether that be with Detroit or elsewhere. They all bring a ton to the table, and were core elements to the team's postseason run, so having them back for next season is great.

The looming decision for Skubal will outweigh pretty much everything for the time being, but at the end of the day, these are all strong value moves to retain some key pieces.

