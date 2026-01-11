3 X-Factors Who Are Expected To Play Major Role in Tigers Upcoming Season

The Detroit Tigers are caught up in hot stove season chaos with trade talks continuing to swarm. Although speculations loom overhead, the Tigers are in good company heading into their upcoming season.

However, if Detroit wants to reach playoff contention again, three key players will need to step up — the X-factors. Ultimately, the outcome of the season will heavily rely on how this trio performs at the plate and on the mound.

Riley Greene

After having such a strong 2025 campaign, Greene received his first Silver Slugger Award and his second consecutive All-Star recognition. Throughout the season, he slashed .258/.313/.493 with a career-high of 36 homers and 111 RBIs through 157 games.

While Greene brings power to the plate, he also comes with an extensive history of injuries, so much so that manager A.J. Hinch once stated, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press (subscription required), "... Riley always feels like he's right on the edge of dealing with something. We're trying to be smart with what we're doing."

Much of Detroit's approaching season will rest on the shoulders of Greene and his ability to stay healthy. Potentially losing their clutch hitter due to another injury would be detrimental to the ball club's success this year.

Spencer Torkelson

Torkelson comes in at No. 2 among Detroit's leading hitters, having slashed .240/.333/.456 with a.789 OPS, and through his 155 games in 2025, he logged 31 homers and 78 RBIs. This marked his fourth year in the Major Leagues, all of which were spent with the Tigers.

When assessing his MLB career as a whole, his production tends to follow a trend, one that could negatively impact his upcoming season if it continues. He struggled during his rookie season in 2022, but 2023 showed improvements with a .759 OPS. The following year, he dropped back down to a .669 OPS, but found his way up in 2025.

This pattern, combined with the ability that we know him to have, makes him one of the top X-factors heading into this year.

Tarik Skubal

There isn't another player who carries as much weight as Skubal, the Tigers' top X-factor. The 29-year-old ace has found himself caught up in a variety of trade rumors this offseason, but there haven't been any official moves made at the time of this writing.

The mere thought of watching Skubal walk out the door is enough to make Detroit fans wince. His elite velocity and his weapon of a changeup are something to both admire and fear. The dominant southpaw is undoubtedly one of the Tigers' most valuable players, and waving him off would be a reckless decision in the long run.

