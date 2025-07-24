Two Braves Stars Could Fill Needs for Tigers at MLB Trade Deadline
Despite an excellent first-half record, the Detroit Tigers have been in quite a rut since the All-Star break.
In their first six games coming out of the break, the Tigers have a 1-5 record and were recently swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
This is certainly a reason to be concerned for a team that has been so good this year. With the trade deadline a week away, Detroit making some improvements seems like a must, given the current state of how things are going.
Fortunately, there is still a lot to like about how the team has performed and how the roster is currently constructed.
While improving their offense a bit would be a plus, the real area that they should be focused on is the bullpen. This was the unit that the Tigers relied heavily on during their magical run in the 2024 campaign. In October, a strong bullpen is arguably the most important thing for success, and Detroit is lacking a bit in this area.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the ideal trade deadline blueprint for the Tigers being to get multiple players from the Atlanta Braves.
“Let's keep the "one fell swoop" theme going by recommending that the Tigers refortify their World Series quest via the dead and dying Atlanta Braves.”
It has been a very disappointing campaign for the Braves, and with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies way ahead of them in the National League East standings, being a seller at the trade deadline makes sense.
If the team is going to be sellers, they will have a couple of players who make sense for Detroit. With a need to improve both their lineup and their bullpen, the Tigers could pursue Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias to help in both of those areas.
Even though neither is having as good a campaign as a team trading for them would like to see, the talent is certainly there, and some down production could lower the price tag.
The Tigers are fortunate to have a lot of defensive flexibility, which would allow them to plug in nearly any hitter into the mix.
In terms of Iglesias, he has been pitching much better of late and could be the closer that the team might be seeking.
Trade discussions with the Braves could be a one-stop shop for Detroit to be able to improve areas that they need to at the trade deadline.
