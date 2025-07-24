Tigers Stumble Through Season Worst Skid with One Win in Last 10 Games
Prior to the All-Star break the Detroit Tigers were the top team in the Majors, but that has quickly turned upside down.
Going into the break the Tigers were on a four-game losing streak and that marked the most consecutive losses that the ball club has had this season. There was hope that with the break they could regroup and come out swinging.
Well that has definitely not been the case. They lost their first two games coming out of the break to the Texas Rangers before finally claiming a victory. But it was their only victory in the last 10 games.
With the 6-1 loss in their game Wednesday against the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates, the Tigers are 7-11 on the month including two sweeps (by the Pirates and the Seattle Mariners).
Prior to July they had only been swept just once and that dates back to the first series of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This is by far the worst month the Tigers have had so far this season. June was their lowest-win total month, where they still amassed 15 wins. It is now statistically impossible for them to catch that in July, but it would be a positive note if they could at least reach double digits by winning three of their last six.
There have been few things to get excited about here recently, but winning the race to 60 wins is definitely something to appreciate. Despite the Tigers' recent struggles they still have an 8.5 game lead in the AL Central and are still the lone team in the AL to hit 60 victories.
Unfortunately Detroit will not have any time to catch its breath as it now faces the hottest team in the Majors at the moment — the Toronto Blue Jays. The Tigers will host them at Comerica Park, instead of traveling to Rogers Centre, where the Blue Jays have been practically unbeatable of late.
The series could be a preview of an American League postseason battle. The Tigers have got to fight their way out of this slump if they want a chance to compete when October comes around.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.