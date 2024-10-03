Watch Detroit Tigers Soak Hall-of-Famer in Raucous Locker Room Celebration
The Detroit Tigers continued their magical run with a two-game sweep of the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card series on Wednesday.
The victory triggered a raucous post-game celebration both on the field at Minute Maid Park and in the visitors’ clubhouse. It was your traditional adult-beverage and goggles kind of celebration.
But, the Tigers welcomed a special visitor into the clubhouse after the game — Detroit legend Alan Trammell.
He knows something about playoff celebrations. He helped the Detroit win their last World Series title back in 1984, a victory that set of a similar celebration in the old Tiger Stadium clubhouse.
These young Tigers made sure the legend got to participate, as they showered him in beer and champagne at one point.
Turns out he was invited to attend the series by team leadership.
“You know I forgot, it’s been quite a while since this happened to me,” Trammell said, referencing that championship run. “There’s some love. Obviously I’ve been around the organization. I’ve seen some of these young kids grow up from rookie ball to Major League players. It feels good, but it’s not about me. I’m glad to be a part. I’m happy that (president of baseball operations) Scott Harris just a few days ago invited me to be a part of this. That’s why I’m here, to support the guys. But I’m a Tiger at heart, you know that.”
The Tigers selected Trammell in the second round of the 1976 MLB Draft out of Kearny High School in San Diego, Calif. He made his Major League debut the next year at 19 years old and was a mainstay in the Detroit infield for the next 20 years.
With Detroit he was a six-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove shortstop and a three-time Silver Slugger. With second baseman Lou Whitaker, they were one of the of best double-play combinations in baseball in the 1980s.
Trammell helped the Tigers win the 1984 World Series and was the MVP of the series. He was a lifetime .285 hitter with 185 home runs and 1,003 RBI. He came closest to winning the American League MVP award in 1987, when he finished second.
Trammell wasn’t voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame during the traditional voting process but was voted in for the Class of 2018 by the modern era baseball committee. The Tigers retired Trammell’s No. 3 that year.
He embarked on a coaching career after his playing career ended, starting with Detroit in 1999. He managed the Tigers from 2003-05, but never got them to the playoffs. He last coached in 2015 with Detroit as the interim first-base coach. He has served as a special assistant to the general manager since then.