A.J. Pierzynski rips Pohlads again, feels bad for Twins' Derek Falvey
If there's one former Twins player who isn't afraid to rip the organization, it's A.J. Pierzynski.
Pierzynski, who spent the first six seasons of his 16-year MLB career in Minnesota, ripped the Pohlad family, who have owned the Twins since 1984 but is in the process of selling the franchise, last April when he said they "just don't want to spend" their money. And last September, after the Twins collapsed down the stretch and missed the playoffs, he called it an "organization failure."
He's not done ripping. On Wednesday, while talking about the Twins on Foul Territory, Pierzynski slammed the Pohlads and begged Twins beat writer Aaron Gleeman for answers for why the Pohlads aren't increasing payroll.
"Is it because of the imminent sale of the team? Is that why? Because the Pohlads have plenty of money. The Pohlads have all the money in the world, they're not tight on money. They've had larger payrolls before. Don't use the TV deal because I'm tried of hearing the TV deal," the former All-Star catcher barked.
"What's the reason behind them not spending? I don't understand."
The Twins decreased payroll from 2023 to 2024 by about $30 million, and there appears to be no intention of changing payroll ahead of the 2025 season. Minnesota has yet to sign an MLB free agent, having only added a few players to minor-league contracts and invitiations to spring training.
Pierzynski said he feels bad for Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey.
"Derek Falvey, I feel bad for him. He's out there, he puts a team on the field that wins their first postseason series in 20 years and then they're like 'oh you gotta cut payroll,'" Pierzynski said. "The fans are going crazy, then they look at the division and they say no one else in our division is really doing anything, we could win it again in '25. Oh but we haven't signed a — not a bunch — a major-league free agent this offseason. Why?"
After Gleeman provided his answer about the Twins not spending more on the roster, Pierzynski expressed frustration that dates all the way back to his time playing for the Twins, noting that he still "actually cares about the Twins" because he loves some of the people working behind the scenes.
"Is this the 1998 to 2003 Twins that we're talking about here? Because this sounds awfully familiar when I was playing for the Twins. 'Oh we gotta cut payroll and then we get a new stadium and we can have all the payroll we want except now we gotta cut it again,'" a passionate Pierzynski said.
Change could be coming if the Pohlads sell the franchise, which is reportedly a possibility before the 2025 season begins.