'Organizational failure': A.J. Pierzynski slams Twins over collapse
Just 22 days ago, the Twins were almost a lock to make the playoffs, with FanGraphs giving them a 95.4% chance of clinching a berth. After Thursday’s 13-inning loss, those odds are down to 3.3%.
That incredible collapse is drawing the attention of pundits, including former Twins catcher A.J. Pierzynski, who had plenty to say about his former team on the Foul Territory podcast on Friday. The Twins are currently three games back of an American League wild-card spot with three games left.
In order to reach the postseason, they’d not only need to sweep the Baltimore Orioles this weekend, they’d also need either the Detroit Tigers or Kansas City Royals to lose out. Despite being in firm playoff position for most of the year, chances are they’ll miss out on the postseason entirely.
“This is one of the biggest choke-jobs of all time, and you can put it on the players, you can put it on the owners, you can put it on (Twins manager) Rocco (Baldelli),” Pierzynski said on Foul Territory. “It’s an organizational failure. I’m sorry, there’s no other way to say it. They didn’t sign anybody in the offseason, they didn’t go trade for anybody at the trade deadline, they thought they could do what they did last year and cruise in. The Guardians didn’t go away, the Royals didn’t go away and the Tigers came out of nowhere. Like literally nowhere.”
The Twins had no shortage of moves that didn’t pan out. They dug themselves a whole to start the season. Injuries have tested their depth, and it hasn’t held up. The play on the field the last two months of the season hasn’t been good. Ultimately, all of that is likely going to add up to the Twins missing the playoffs a year after winning the American League Central and a playoff series.