Report: Sale of Twins could be done by 2025 Opening Day
The Minnesota Twins begin the 2025 regular season on March 27 and they could have new owners by the time the first pitch of the season is thrown.
According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, a team source said they expect the Pohlad family to complete a sale of the Twins before Opening Day, adding that there has been "robust" interest.
“We’ve been pleased with the level of interest, not surprisingly,” the source told Hayes. “The goal is to pick a winner before Opening Day.”
If true, the clock is at 78 days and ticking.
The interested buyers have not been revealed, though it was reported in recent weeks that Justin and Mat Ishbia, the brothers who own the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, are legitimately interested in buying the Twins from the Pohlads, who have owned the franchise since 1984.
Bloomberg and The Athletic were the first to report than an Ishbia brothers purchase of the Twins would see Justin become majority owner, similar to the construct of their ownership of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, where Mat is the majority owner.
Hayes' report Tuesday indicated that the Ishbias "have held several meetings with local leaders," which corroborates a report from KSTP's Darren Wolfson in December in which Wolfson said "Justin has been aggressively reaching out the last few weeks to a number of individuals."
"Justin has reached out to a number of Minnesota luminaries, including a higher up at Marvin Company up in Warroad, trying to drum up interest of some big shots up here in the state of Minnesota to join him," Wolfson said during the appearance on SKOR North.
The Twins have yet to add a marquee free agent this offseason, but that might be the expectation during an ownership transition. Once new owners are in place, the question will be how they'll address the payroll, which has been middle of the pack or bottom third in Major League Baseball for decades.