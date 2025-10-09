No One Knew Javy Báez's Homer Was Long Gone Quicker Than A.J. Pierzynski
The Tigers' offense woke up just in time to avoid elimination as they scored all nine of their runs unanswered to secure a 9–3 victory over the Mariners in Game 4 of their American League Divisional Series. Javy Báez, one of the few Detroit batters to show any signs of life this postseason, put things out of reach by blasting a two-run homer on a hanging slider that sent Comerica Park into a frenzy.
It was a no-doubter from the moment it left his bat, but Fox Sports' A.J. Pierzynski still deserves credit for putting it on the board before Baez had even completed his swing. Listen to him nail the call in record time.
"And now, two more" Pierzynski said before the ball had even sailed over the infield.
Even better, he quickly got out of the way for his partner Adam Amin to narrate the moment with some context, saying this was Báez's first playoff homer in eight years. That one came as a member of the World Series-winning Cubs.
Pierzynski has seen a lot of baseball and knows what a pitch like that can result in, but still some incredible speed on the processing there.