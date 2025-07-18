'Anchor investor has emerged': Insider says new Twins owner could be identified soon
Are the Pohlads nearing the finish line in their lengthy pursuit of finding a buyer for the Minnesota Twins? After MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said during the All-Star festivities that he's"confident a transaction will take place," longtime Twins insider LaVelle E. Neal III has added fuel to the fire, saying a lead buyer has seemingly been found.
"Tuesday ended up being a very interesting day because I made a call in the morning, and I made a call in the afternoon. And the one thing I found out was that, I think I mentioned this before here, that they've had people express interest in being a part of the ownership group to own maybe 10%, 20%, or 30%. They really didn't have a lead dog, to kind of be that anchor investor. Well, apparently that anchor investor has emerged," said Neal on the Chin Music podcast.
"So, things are moving in a positive direction here. I think they have got some hurdles to cross, and some more meetings to take place, but apparently they found an anchor person to be the main person owning the team."
The Pohlads announced their intention to sell the team last October, after 40 years of ownership. The process to find a new owner has been a bumpy road after losing presumed frontrunner Justin Ishbia to the White Sox, along with questions over debt and the alleged asking price.
A recent report from the Pioneer Press' Charlie Walters indicated the Twins have a "deal on the table" following a previous report from Walters that the Pohlads had dropped the price from $1.7 billion to $1.5 billion.
Neal believes the next 4-6 weeks are "going to be interesting."
"I came away, after talking to people on Tuesday, that thinking that something could happen here," Neal said. "There's a chance the new owner could be identified, I think, before the end of the regular season — and the transaction would take place sometime in the offseason."
It would appear, at long last, there might actually be a light at the end of the tunnel and the Twins could have new ownership soon.