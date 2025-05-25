Report: Potential Minnesota Twins buyers being turned off by price
A potential local buyer of the Minnesota Twins said the prospects of a sale are "dismal" after reviewing the team's books, according to a report from Pioneer Press columnist Charley Walters. A timely sale is appearing to be less and less likely.
The Pohlad family, the longtime owners of the franchise, announced in October their intentions to sell the franchise after 40 years of ownership, and it was initially expected they'd be able to sell the team by Opening Day. There were reports that Justin Isbhia, the co-owner of the Phoenix Suns, was pursuing a sale, but he eventually dropped his bid in February.
There haven't been substantial public reports of serious inquiries since then, but according to Walters, at least one potential local buyer has lost interest because of the team's purchase price. Another potential local buyer wasn't interested, and a third called the prospects of a sale "dismal." The Pohlads were reportedly seeking $1.7 billion in a sale, however, per Walters, the price is now believed to be at $1.5 billion. It may need to drop even further to lure a buyer.
A significant obstacle in a potential sale is the team's reported $425 million in debts. Lower television revenue and a smaller market size are also among the challenges, as is dwindling attendance. On top of it all, Major League Baseball is also expecting a lockout when the collective bargaining agreement expires in 2026, which could dissuade interest as well.
The Pohlads are sure to find a buyer eventually, but at least from the perspective of Walters' sources, it's either going to be a wait, or they're going to have to sell at a lower purchase price. Time will tell whether it happens here in 2025 or not.