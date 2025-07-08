Minnesota Twins sale report: Pohlads 'have a deal on the table'
The Minnesota Twins reportedly have a "deal on the table" in the ongoing franchise sale saga, according to longtime St. Paul Pioneer Press sports reporter Charlie Walters.
"Industry sources say the Twins, who began exploring a sale last October and have sought $1.7 billion for the team, have a deal on the table and that bidding to line up financing is underway," Walters reports. Walters simply says there's a deal, which presumably means the Pohlads, who have owned the franchise since 1984, are happy with the alleged offer.
Before Walters' report, the most recent noteworthy update suggested the Pohlads' pursuit of finding a buyer was gaining steam, though a formal offer hadn't been submitted. Walters has previously reported that the Pohlads have lowered the asking price from $1.7 billion to $1.5 billion.
A sticking point in the process has been the Twins' debt, which has been reported to be around $400 million. Walters is now reporting that Major League Baseball is "expected to guarantee the Twins' debt," which could help move the sale along.
We'll see what happens, but this is, at the least, a sign of momentum for the Twins.