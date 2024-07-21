Twins come up short in high-scoring series finale to Brewers
After a rain storm delayed first pitch by 50 minutes, the Twins were not able to get a win on a day that saw Joe Mauer officially enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, falling to the Brewers 8-7.
Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan faced only six batters through the first two innings and struck out three of them. He quickly received some run support when a Christian Vazquez infield single drove home Max Kepler and it became then Carlos Santana after an error. Minnesota led 2-0 after two innings.
Home runs were traded in the third inning when Eric Haase got the Brewers on the board and then Byron Buxton added his 10th dinger of the season to make things 3-1 after three innings.
Ryan had allowed only one hit and struck out six batters through four innings, but Milwaukee figured things out in the fifth. A trio of RBIs and four total hits in the inning gave the Brewers a 4-3 lead.
The Twins quickly responded, as Trevor Larnach launched his 10th home run of the season and drove home Willi Castro in the bottom of the fifth inning. Minnesota regained a 5-4 lead.
After six innings of work, seven hits, four earned runs and six strikeouts, Ryan was replaced by Jorge Alcala on the mound for the Twins. Jackson Chourio was the first batter he faced and he launched a 443-foot home run, evening the game at five.
Griffin Jax relieved Acala in the eighth inning and Milwaukee's bats kept rolling. A two-run home run from Rhys Hoskins gave the Brewers a 7-5 lead. Caleb Thielbar was the final Twins pitcher on the mound, and Haase added his second home run of the day as the lead grew.
Buxton opened the bottom of the ninth with a 386-foot, solo home run and Brooks Lee evened added an RBI. It was too little, too late as Minnesota ultimately came up short 8-7.
After allowing 11 Brewers' hits, the Twins move to 54-44 on the season. They will now look ahead to a three-game series at Target Field against the National League-leading Philadelphia Phillies. The series will begin tomorrow night at 6:40 p.m. CT.