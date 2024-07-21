‘One of the most complete catchers in the game's history': Joe Mauer enshrined in HOF
Minnesota legend Joe Mauer was officially enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, becoming the seventh player wearing a Twins hat to be inducted.
"Lifelong Twin was one of the most complete catchers in the game's history, producing at the plate and behind the mask like few others," his plaque reads. "Deployed precise left-handed swing to become first A.L. catcher to win a batting title, securing three total - 2006, 2008, 2009 - most ever amongst backstops in A.L/N.L. history.
"Earned A.L. MVP honors in 2009 when he hit .365, setting all-time record among those who caught 100 games in a season, and homored 28 times. First overall selection of 2001 MLB Draft was a six-time All-Star. Won five silver sluggers and displayed athleticism behind the plate, earning three gold glove awards."
In classic Mauer form, he spent his speech thanking every person who helped him become one of the best Minnesota-born athletes of all time. It was short, to the point and concise, without any drama.
Across 15 seasons with his hometown Twins, Mauer posted a .306 batting average, .388 on-base percentage and .439 slugging percentage. He finished with 2,123 hits and 923 RBIs. His three batting titles are the most by a catcher in MLB history.
Mauer earned 76.1% of the votes on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot earlier this year, leading to him being enshrined on his first ballot. He joins Johnny Bench and Ivan Rodriguez as the only first-ballot HOF catches in baseball history.
After being the No. 1 overall pick in 2001 coming out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, he went on to have one of the best careers as a catcher in MLB history. He is officially the fourth St. Paul native to wind up in Cooperstown, joining Paul Molitor, Jack Morris and Dave Winfield.