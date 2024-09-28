Twins eliminated from playoff contention with ugly loss to Orioles
Just a short month ago, it appeared the Twins were all but a lock to make the playoffs. But they were never able to stop the bleeding from their August struggles, and after Friday night’s 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in Minneapolis, they were officially eliminated from postseason contention.
It’s a stunning collapse from a team that won the American League Central division and a playoff series a season ago. The Twins (82-78) were firmly in control of their own destiny at the beginning of the month. For most of the season, they were still in position to compete for the division title.
They could have even lived to see another day had they won Friday night. The Kansas City Royals lost to the Atlanta Braves, keeping a slim sliver of hope alive for the Twins to claim a wild-card spot.
But the Twins simply couldn’t get their part of the job done. Their season is down to two games.
Orioles starter Cade Povich, a former Twins prospect who was part of the Jorge Lopez trade, had his former team’s number through 5 2/3 innings. He only allowed two hits — a double to Byron Buxton in the first inning and a double to Manny Margot in the sixth — and fanned a pair, improving to 3-9.
The Twins didn't find themselves on the scoreboard until the ninth inning when Carlos Correa drew a leadoff walk, Buxton doubled the next at-bat and Carlos Santana brought them home with a two-run single. But Baltimore got three straight outs after that to end the game and eliminate the Twins.
Ryan O’Hearn hit a 399-foot, two-run homer off Twins starter Pablo Lopez, who ran into some early trouble with his pitch count soaring early. However, Lopez still battled to give the Twins 5 2/3 innings and didn’t allow any more runs to keep the game within reach at 2-0. Lopez threw a career-high 111 pitches, allowing six hits in all while fanning eight. He fell to 15-10 on the season with the loss.
Colton Cowser added an insurance run for the Orioles (89-71) with a 399-foot solo homer in the seventh inning, and Baltimore broke the game wide open in the eighth inning, getting five hits and four runs off Kody Funderburk, who was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Friday's game.
All in all, a once-promising Twins season will end in disappointment. The Twins' season will officially end on Sunday, with just two games remaining, beginning with Saturday's 6:15 p.m. first pitch.