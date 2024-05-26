Twins not pleased with Royce Lewis' steal during rehab assignment
Twins third baseman Royce Lewis made his first rehab appearance with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Saturday, and it certainly didn’t long to make a splash. And while Twins fans may have been excited about what they saw, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli wasn’t too pleased.
In his first at-bat of the day in the Saints’ 7-0 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday, Lewis hit a single up the middle. Then he followed it up by stealing second base. The latter action was what Baldelli wasn’t so thrilled about. Lewis was not given the green light to steal bases.
“I’m going to call him in about 20 minutes and tell him, ‘Stop stealing bases on your rehab assignment. What are you doing?’” Baldelli told reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers.
Lewis, who’s been on the injured list since the start of the season for a quad injury that he suffered on Opening Day, has been feeling good and is eager to get back on the field. But the Twins have been cautious not to rush him back before he’s completely recovered from the injury.
The Twins don’t want to risk anything that could risk reaggravating the injury. Lewis, 24, has had a lengthy injury history in his young career, including two ACL tears in his right knee. But when Lewis has been on the field for the Twins, he’s been electric, best exemplified by last year's playoff run.
The Twins certainly are eager to get him back in the lineup, too — something Baldelli has been vocal about — but not until Lewis is completely healthy and at a point where any chance of reaggravating the injury is low. Either way, it appears that Lewis’ return is coming sooner rather than later.
In another rehab appearance with the Triple-A Saints on Sunday, Lewis went 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored in the Saints' 8-3 loss to the Bisons. He went 1 for 4 with a run scored on Saturday.
Lewis looks feels good, and it should only be a matter of time before he's back across the river.