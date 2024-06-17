Streaky Twins sweep A's behind Royce Lewis's power, Austin Martin's amazing catch
Austin Martin robbed a home run for a catch-of-the-year nominee and Royce Lewis continued his torrid power streak at the plate as the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletic's 8-7 to sweep a split doubleheader Sunday night at Target Field.
Lewis, who homered in the first game of the day, slugged a 427-foot homer in his first at-bat of the nightcap to give the Twins a 2-0 lead in the first inning. He's slashing .390/.447/.951 with seven homers in just 12 games this season.
Martin's catch came in the second inning as reached his glove over the wall to rob A's catcher Shea Langeliers of a two-run homer.
Trevor Larnach's three-run blast put the Twins up 5-3 in the second inning and Martin ripped a run-scoring double for a 6-5 Twins lead in the third. Carlos Correa's RBI single in the sixth made it 7-5 Minnesota only for the A's to tie the game in the seventh. That set the stage for Jose Miranda's go-ahead, game-deciding solo homer in the eighth.
Minnesota has been the definition of streaky in 2024. They started 7-13 and then won 12 straight games and 17 of 20 overall, only to lose seven in a row and then respond with nine wins in their next 12 games. That led to them to a five-game losing streak and now they've rattled off five straight wins and seven of eight overall.
The result of the rollercoaster ride is a 40-32 record, good for third place in the AL Central Division. They trail the second-place Royals (41-32) by a half-game and they're five-and-a-half games behind the first-place Guardians (44-25)