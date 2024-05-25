Twins pitch their way past Rangers in series opener
The Twins started their homestand on a high note, beating the Texas Rangers 3-2 Friday night in the first of their three-game series at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis.
Alex Kirilloff hit a go-ahead, 400-foot solo homer during the fourth inning to give the Twins (27-23) a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish. The Twins plated the two previous runs during the second inning on Christian Vazquez's ground-rule double and and Edouard Julien RBI groundout.
The Rangers (24-28) actually struck first during the opening inning when Corey Seager hit a two-run homer off Twins starter Bailey Ober, but Ober wouldn't allow any more damage during his outing. Ober allowed just the two runs off four hits while fanning five across five innings in the victory.
Jose Urena gave up three runs off nine hits while fanning six across five innings in the loss for Texas.
Steven Okert, Caleb Thielbar, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran pitched four hitless innings to preserve the Twins' one-run lead in the series-opening victory. The Twins and Rangers meet for the second of their three-game series at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday.