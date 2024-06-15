Twins debut new uniforms in walk-off win against Athletics
A walk-off single from Max Kepler in the bottom of the 10th inning catapulted the Twins over the Athletics 6-5 Friday night.
Simeon Woods Richardson started on the mound for the first time since his longest outing of the season last Saturday against the Pirates. Things did not start out with the same success, allowing two hits and three walks in the first inning, which resulted in a quick 4-0 Athletics lead.
Minnesota was able to add some run support in the second inning. An impressive triple from Byron Buxton drove Carlos Santana home and shortened Oakland's lead to 4-1.
Woods Richardson lasted only four total innings, allowing four hits, four runs and four walks on the evening, before getting replaced by Cole Sands in the fifth inning.
Things heated up in the bottom of the sixth inning Willi Castro and Carlos Correa were able to get on base with a pair of singles, and then Max Kepler launched a 426-foot home run which was his first since May 26, evening the game at four.
Griffin Jax relieved Sands in the seventh inning and the Athletics answered back, retaking a 5-4 lead thanks to a Brent Rooker RBI triple. The Twins responded in the bottom of the eighth. After loading the bases, a Santana walk drove in Correa home and evened the game at five.
Things headed to extra innings and a Max Kepler walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th innings resulted in a 6-5 Twins victory.
The Twins move to 38-32 on the season and they will be back in action tomorrow in game three of a four-game series against the Athletics at 1:10 p.m. at Target Field.