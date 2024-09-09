Twins place Christian Vazquez on paternity list, call up Jair Camargo
The Twins have placed catcher Christian Vazquez on the paternity list and recalled catcher Jair Camargo from Triple-A St. Paul, the team announced on Monday. Vazquez, whose wife is due with the couple's third child, can remain on the list for up to 72 hours, meaning he'll miss no more than three games.
The 34-year-old Vazquez is hitting .228 with 7 home runs and a .598 OPS this year. He's played in 84 games, while fellow catcher Ryan Jeffers has played in 107. Jeffers, who is tied for the team lead with 20 home runs, has had the superior offensive season, but Vazquez is generally considered the better defender of the two.
Vazquez had an impressive offensive resurgence in July and August after a dreadfully slow three-month start, although he's cooled off a bit lately.
Camargo, 25, made his MLB debut in April. He's still searching for his first career hit, having gone 0 for 6 with a walk in his first big-league stint. Perhaps he'll get another opportunity this week. Camargo hit .259 with 21 homers for St. Paul last year, but he's hitting just .205 for the Saints in 2024.
The Twins (76-67) open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels (59-84) at Target Field on Monday night. At the latest, Vazquez will be back to begin a weekend series against the Reds on Friday.