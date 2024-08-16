The remarkable offensive resurgence of Twins catcher Christian Vazquez

christian vazquez 📈



+ added a toe tap in load

+ keeps him back, not out front chasing cb/sl



start of 2024-may ⬅️

.162/.182/.200

39% chase%

14% swinging strike

33% pull%



jun-present ➡️

.286/.327/.505

27% chase%

8% swinging strike

48% pull% pic.twitter.com/ji2d31yGds