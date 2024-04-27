Jhoan Duran's velocity ticks up to 103 mph in second rehab outing
Jhoan Duran's second relief appearance at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday saw his velocity back to normal levels for the flame-throwing right-hander, a good sign after his velocity was a bit down in his first rehab appearance earlier in the week.
According to the St. Paul Saints, Duran, who threw MLB's hardest pitch last season at 104.8 mph, threw 15 pitches and averaged 101.8 mph. His fasted pitch lit up the radar gun at 10.29 mph. He faced just three batters and retired them in order, striking out two of them.
Duran's Saturday outing comes four days after his first rehab appearance, when his fastball averaged just 98.1 mph. He was scheduled to throw again on Friday but the Saints game was postponed due to rain in the Twin Cities.
The star closer hasn't pitched for the Twins this season because of an oblique strain, which appears to be in good shape and he is likely to return to the Minnesota bullpen any day now.